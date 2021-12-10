Tornado Warning until 10:30PM CDT for portions of Porter and Jasper Counties in Indiana…

Update:

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana. ______________________________________________________________________________

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 1018 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wheatfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Porter and northeastern Jasper Counties, including the following locations...Dunns Bridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. ___________________________________________________________________________

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 1003 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roselawn, or 7 miles south of DeMotte, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Wheatfield around 1015 PM CST. Kouts around 1020 PM CST. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 222 and 231. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.