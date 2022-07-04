Update 3:05PM CDT…

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________

Update 2:58PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY... At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wenona, or 8 miles west of Streator, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Lostant, Kangley and Leonore. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 42 and 43. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _______________________________________________________________________

Update 244PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY... At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Tonica, or 9 miles south of La Salle, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern La Salle County, including the following locations... Leonore, Lostant and Kangley. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 50. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. __________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over McNabb, or 7 miles southeast of Hennepin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Tonica around 245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Grand Ridge. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 52.