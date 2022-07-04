Update 3:05PM CDT…

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE
AT 315 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of
producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to
expire.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Chicago.
________________________________________________________________________

Update 2:58PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY...

At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Wenona, or 8 miles west of Streator, moving east at
25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Lostant, Kangley and Leonore.

Including the following interstate...
 I-39 between mile markers 42 and 43.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
_______________________________________________________________________

Update 244PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY...

At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Tonica, or 9 miles south of La Salle, moving east at
25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern La Salle County, including the following locations...
Leonore, Lostant and Kangley.

Including the following interstate...
 I-39 between mile markers 41 and 50.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
__________________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Southwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located over McNabb, or 7 miles southeast of Hennepin, moving
  east at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
  Tonica around 245 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Grand Ridge.

Including the following interstate...
 I-39 between mile markers 41 and 52.