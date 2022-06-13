Update 6:41PM CDT…

Tornado warning has expired – storms have moved off to the east.

_____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:29PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over South Deering, or near Roseland, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail, and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Calumet City, South Shore, Roseland, Englewood, Lansing, Dolton, Chatham, Auburn Gresham, Hyde Park, South Holland, South Deering, Greater Grand Crossing, South Chicago, West Pullman, Washington Heights, Woodlawn, East Side and Morgan Park. This includes... University of Chicago and Museum of Science and Industry. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 356 and 358. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 59 and 73. I-294 between mile markers 59 and 73. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 7:15PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY... At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chicago Lawn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail, and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Hyde Park, Roseland, South Shore, Blue Island, Chatham, Posen, Dixmoor, Harvey, South Holland, South Deering, Riverdale, Phoenix, Hammond, Calumet City, Dolton, Lansing and Munster. This includes... University of Chicago, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Soldier Field, South Suburban College, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 293 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 347 and 358. I-80 near mile marker 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 54 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 54 and 74. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. OEMC zones...TORNADO WARNING. 7...8...9...10...11...and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. ______________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Riverside, or over Maywood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, hail up to two inches in diameter, and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Lyons around 700 PM CDT. Justice, Summit, Bridgeview, Hickory Hills and Hodgkins around 705 PM CDT. Burbank, Palos Hills, Northerly Island, Brighton Park, Chicago Ridge and Worth around 710 PM CDT. Oak Lawn, Chicago Lawn, Bridgeport, Ashburn and New City around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Hyde Park, Evergreen Park, Crestwood, Merrionette Park, Roseland, South Shore, Blue Island, Chatham, Posen, Dixmoor, Harvey, South Holland, South Deering, Riverdale, Phoenix, Hammond, Calumet City, Dolton and Thornton. This includes... SeatGeek Stadium, University of Chicago, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Soldier Field, South Suburban College, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 280 and 283, and between mile markers 293 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 347 and 358. I-80 near mile marker 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 54 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 54 and 74. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.