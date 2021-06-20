Tornado Warning remains in effect until Midnight for east-central DuPage and central Cook Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over La Grange, moving east at 35 mph. The original rotation near Downers Grove has weakened slightly as this storm has moved into western Cook County, however still some rotation is present. The strongest rotation is just south of Countryside where another Tornado Warning is present. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Summit around 1130 PM CDT. Cicero, Berwyn and Stickney around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include South Lawndale, Brighton Park, East Garfield Park and Near West Side.