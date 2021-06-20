Tornado Warning remains in effect until Midnight CDT for east-central Cook County

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST
CENTRAL COOK COUNTY...

At 1134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
near Burbank, moving east at 45 mph. The rotation in this storm has
shown weakening over the past 10 minutes, and if this trend
continues, a downstream warning will not be needed and this warning
will be allowed to expire.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central Cook County, including the following locations... Archer
Heights, Gage Park, Forest View, McCook, North Lawndale, West
Garfield Park, Garfield Ridge and West Elsdon.

