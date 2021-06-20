...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 1134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Burbank, moving east at 45 mph. The rotation in this storm has shown weakening over the past 10 minutes, and if this trend continues, a downstream warning will not be needed and this warning will be allowed to expire. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Cook County, including the following locations... Archer Heights, Gage Park, Forest View, McCook, North Lawndale, West Garfield Park, Garfield Ridge and West Elsdon.