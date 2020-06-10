WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Nine

Tornado Warning will expire at 7:30PM CDT for northeastern Kankakee County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
____________________________________________________


715 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY...

At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles east of Peotone, moving
northeast at 35 mph. Trained spotters have reported a funnel cloud
with this storm.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Kankakee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News