Tornado Warning will expire at 7:30PM CDT for northeastern Kankakee County

The Chicago area has been dealing with Tropical Depression Cristobal this afternoon and evening as bands of gusty squalls have be rotating north through the region. The storms have been producing strong damaging winds, brief torrential downpours, and with strong wind shear in the area (change of wind direction and speed with height), funnel clouds and possibly some weak tornadoes.

Additional bands of storms may rotate through the area later this evening and overnight and could trigger additional warnings.