Tornado Warning will expire at 7:30PM CDT for northeastern Kankakee County

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ____________________________________________________ 715 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY... At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles east of Peotone, moving northeast at 35 mph. Trained spotters have reported a funnel cloud with this storm. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kankakee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. &&