Tornado Warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for southeastern Livingston and central Ford Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL FORD COUNTIES...

At 433 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Forrest, or near Chatsworth, moving northeast at 45
mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
  Piper City.

