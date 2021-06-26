Tornado Warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for southeastern Livingston and central Ford Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL FORD COUNTIES... At 433 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Forrest, or near Chatsworth, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Piper City.