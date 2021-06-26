Tornado Warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for northeastern Kankakee County…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY... At 452 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over Bourbonnais, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Grant Park.