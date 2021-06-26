Tornado Warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for northeastern Kankakee County…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY...

At 452 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over
Bourbonnais, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
  Grant Park.

