Tornado Warning remains in effect until 4:30PM for southeastern Will and north-central Kankakee Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTH CENTRAL KANKAKEE COUNTIES... At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Manteno, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar and spotter indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Manteno around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Peotone and Beecher.