Tornado Warning remains in effect until 4:30PM for southeastern Will and north-central Kankakee Counties

Weather

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTH CENTRAL KANKAKEE COUNTIES...

At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Manteno, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar and spotter indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
  Manteno around 415 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Peotone and Beecher.

