Tornado Warning remains in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northeastern Livingston and southwestern Kankakee Counties…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES...

At 418 PM CDT, two severe thunderstorms capable of producing a
tornado were located near Emington and near Buckingham, moving
northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Herscher, Essex, Buckingham, Cabery, Campus, Reddick, Emington and
Union Hill.

