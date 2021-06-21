Tornado Warning remains in effect until 12:45AM CDT for portions of Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in NW Indiana

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...SOUTHWESTERN PORTER...LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 1210 AM CDT, a line severe thunderstorms capable of producing multiple tornadoes were located along a line extending from Portage to near Lowell, moving east at 45 mph. The strongest areas of rotation include near Portage and near Lowell. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near... Portage, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station and South Haven around 1215 AM CDT. Valparaiso around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Roselawn, DeMotte and Hebron.