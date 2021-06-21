Tornado Warning remains in effect until 12:45AM CDT for northeastern Newton, southwestern Porter, southeastern Lake and northwestern Jasper Counties in NW Indiana

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...SOUTHWESTERN PORTER...SOUTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 1219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Chesterton to near Shelby, moving east at 45 mph. The strongest areas of rotation were east of Portage and west of Hebron. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near... Chesterton around 1225 AM CDT.