Tornado Warning remains in effect for west-central Lake County, IN until 5PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST
CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY...

At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Dyer, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
  Highland around 455 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Merrillville and Griffith.

