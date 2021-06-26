Tornado Warning remains in effect for west-central Lake County, IN until 5PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY... At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dyer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Highland around 455 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Merrillville and Griffith.