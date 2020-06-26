WATCH LIVE
Tornado Warning remains in effect for spouthwestern Winnebago County until 6:45PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Winnebago, or 8 miles west of Rockford, moving east
at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
  Rockford around 645 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

