Tornado Warning remains in effect for spouthwestern Winnebago County until 6:45PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY... At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winnebago, or 8 miles west of Rockford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Rockford around 645 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction