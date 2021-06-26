Tornado Warning remains in effect for southeastern Will and northeastern Kankakee Counties until 4:30PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES... At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Peotone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Beecher.