Tornado Warning remains in effect for northwestern Will, southeastern DuPage and south-central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR
NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK
COUNTIES...

At 1115 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado
was located over Darien, or over far east Woodridge, moving east at
45 mph. Radar confirms debris with this tornado moving over
populated areas.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may
         be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes
         will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes,
         businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction
         is possible.

The tornado will be near...
  Burr Ridge, Western Springs and Indian Head Park around 1120 PM
  CDT.
  Palos Hills, Justice, Summit, Bridgeview, Hickory Hills,
  Countryside, Willow Springs and Hodgkins around 1125 PM CDT.
  Oak Lawn, Midway Airport, Burbank, Alsip, Chicago Ridge, Palos
  Heights, Crestwood and Worth around 1130 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Chicago Lawn, Oak Forest, Ashburn, Evergreen Park and Midlothian.

