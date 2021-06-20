Tornado Warning remains in effect for northwestern Will, southeastern DuPage and south-central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 1115 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Darien, or over far east Woodridge, moving east at 45 mph. Radar confirms debris with this tornado moving over populated areas. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near... Burr Ridge, Western Springs and Indian Head Park around 1120 PM CDT. Palos Hills, Justice, Summit, Bridgeview, Hickory Hills, Countryside, Willow Springs and Hodgkins around 1125 PM CDT. Oak Lawn, Midway Airport, Burbank, Alsip, Chicago Ridge, Palos Heights, Crestwood and Worth around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Chicago Lawn, Oak Forest, Ashburn, Evergreen Park and Midlothian.