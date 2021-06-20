Tornado Warning remains in effect for northeastern DuPage and northeastern Cook Counties until 11:30PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES...

At 1056 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located over
Wood Dale, or over Elk Grove Village, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

These dangerous storms will be near...
  Ohare Airport and Franklin Park around 1100 PM CDT.
  Des Plaines, Schiller Park and Rosemont around 1105 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Glenview, Park Ridge, Niles, Norridge, Harwood Heights, Portage Park,
Dunning, Morton Grove, Skokie, Lincolnwood, Northfield, Evanston,
West Ridge, Irving Park, Wilmette, Albany Park, Winnetka, Kenilworth,
Chicago, Lake View, Rogers Park, Edgewater and Uptown.

