Tornado Warning remains in effect for north-central Will, southeastern DuPage and south-central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTH
CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES...

At 1123 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado
was located over Willow Springs, or over Justice, moving east at 50
mph. This storm has a history of producing damage across southern
DuPage County, and radar has indicated debris lofted thousands of
feet in the air.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may
         be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes
         will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes,
         businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction
         is possible.

The tornado will be near...
  Oak Lawn, Midway Airport, Alsip, Midlothian and Crestwood around
  1130 PM CDT.
  Chicago Lawn, Ashburn and Evergreen Park around 1135 PM CDT.

