Update 6:14PM…

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 5:56PM…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Candlewick Lake, or over Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Capron around 605 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _______________________________________________________________________

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 546 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Timberlane, or near Belvidere, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Candlewick Lake and Timberlane around 555 PM CDT. Poplar Grove around 600 PM CDT. Capron around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Harvard. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.