Tornado warning portions of Cook, Will, and Lake (IN) until 2:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 208 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Crete, or over Steger, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... St. John around 215 PM CDT. Sauk Village, Lynwood and Ford Heights around 220 PM CDT. Schererville, Lansing and Dyer around 225 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Highland, Munster, Merrillville, Griffith and Gary.