Update 8:15PM CDT…

Tornado Warning has expired as storm has weakened and moved se.

_______________________________________________________________________

Update 7:59PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lakes of the Four Seasons, or near Hobart, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail, and winds up to 70 mph. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Hebron, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, South Haven, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes and Wheeler. This includes... Valparaiso University. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 10 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 16 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 257 and 261. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 7:44PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PORTER AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gary, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail, and wind gusts to 80 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 3 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 8 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 249 and 261. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. _____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.