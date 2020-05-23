Tornado warning issued for parts of Kane, DeKalb and McHenry counties until 7 PM CDT.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
613 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
  Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
  South central McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located near Marengo, moving northeast at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
  Huntley around 625 PM CDT.
  Woodstock and Lakewood around 650 PM CDT.
  Algonquin and Lake In The Hills around 655 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Union
and Crystal Lake.

Including the following interstate...
 I-90 between mile markers 35 and 44.

