Tornado warning issued for areas south southwest of Chicago.

Areas highlighted in light red show tornado warning polygons. 
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL
LIVINGSTON COUNTY...

At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Fairbury, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Pontiac and Fairbury.
-------------------The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
  Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located near Saunemin, or 10 miles south of Dwight, moving
  northeast at 35 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
  Herscher.

----------------The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  North central Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located near Limestone, or near Bourbonnais, moving northeast
  at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
  Manteno around 410 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Peotone and Beecher.

This includes...  Will County Fairgrounds.

Including the following interstate...
 I-57 between mile markers 318 and 330.

