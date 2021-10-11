Tornado Warning in effect until 7:15PM CDT for northwestern LaSalle and south-central Lee Counties…

Update 7:02PM CDT... The Tornado Warning is no longer in effect..the rotation has dissipated... ________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois... South central Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mendota, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern La Salle and south central Lee Counties. This includes... Tri-County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 71 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.