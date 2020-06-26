Tornado Warning in effect northeastern Stephenson County in north-central Illinois until 6:30PM CDT

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cedarville, or 8 miles north of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Dakota around 610 PM CDT. Rock City and Ridott around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Scioto Mills, Red Oak, Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport, Damascus, Buena Vista, Mc Connell, Afolkey and Orangeville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

