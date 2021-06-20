Tornado Warning in effect for northwestern Will, southern DuPage and South Central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 1109 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near the Woodridge and Bolingbrook border, moving east at 50 mph. This is confirmed via debris signature on radar. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... Homer Glen, Darien, Willowbrook and Clarendon Hills around 1115 PM CDT. Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Willow Springs and Indian Head Park around 1120 PM CDT. Orland Park, Palos Hills, Justice, Summit, Bridgeview, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills, Palos Heights, Worth and Hodgkins around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Midway Airport, Burbank, Oak Forest, Alsip, Ashburn, Midlothian, Crestwood, Chicago Lawn and Evergreen Park.