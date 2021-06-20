Tornado Warning in effect for northwestern Will, southern DuPage and South Central Cook Counties until 11:45PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR
NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK
COUNTIES...

At 1109 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near the Woodridge
and Bolingbrook border, moving east at 50 mph. This is confirmed via
debris signature on radar.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This tornado will be near...
  Homer Glen, Darien, Willowbrook and Clarendon Hills around 1115 PM
  CDT.
  Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Willow Springs and Indian Head
  Park around 1120 PM CDT.
  Orland Park, Palos Hills, Justice, Summit, Bridgeview, Chicago
  Ridge, Hickory Hills, Palos Heights, Worth and Hodgkins around
  1125 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Midway Airport, Burbank, Oak Forest, Alsip,
Ashburn, Midlothian, Crestwood, Chicago Lawn and Evergreen Park.

