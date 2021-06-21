Tornado Warning in effect for northeastern Porter County and northern LaPorte County in Indiana until 12:45AM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PORTER COUNTY... At 1224 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles northwest of Westville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Valparaiso and Chesterton. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1221 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Westville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. * This dangerous storm will be near... La Porte around 135 AM EDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 56. Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 36.