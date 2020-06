SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 305, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS LA SALLE LEE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS GRUNDY KANKAKEE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA LAKE IN PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, CHESTERTON, COAL CITY, DIXON, GARY,…