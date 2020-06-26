Tornado Warning for southwestern Winnebago County until 6:45PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pecatonica, or 13 miles east of Freeport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Winnebago around 635 PM CDT. Rockford around 645 PM CDT. This includes... Winnebago County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

