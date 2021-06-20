Tornado Warning for southern Kane and northwestern DuPage Counties ubntil 11:15PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Aurora, or near Batavia, moving east at 40 mph. There`s also developing rotation southeast of Maple Park. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Northern Aurora around 1045 PM CDT. Geneva and North Aurora around 1050 PM CDT. St. Charles, Batavia, Wayne and Dupage Airport around 1055 PM CDT. West Chicago and Warrenville around 1100 PM CDT.