Tornado Warning for southeastern Livingston and central Ford Counties until 5:15PM CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
  Central Ford County in east central Illinois...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado
  were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Fairbury
  to near Colfax, moving northeast at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near...
  Fairbury around 430 PM CDT.
  Forrest around 435 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include
Chatsworth and Piper City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News