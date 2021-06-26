Tornado Warning for southeastern Livingston and central Ford Counties until 5:15PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Central Ford County in east central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Fairbury to near Colfax, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near... Fairbury around 430 PM CDT. Forrest around 435 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Chatsworth and Piper City.