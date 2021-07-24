Tornado Warning for southeastern Iroquois County until 9:15PM CDT…

Update

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY... At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cissna Park, or 8 miles southwest of Milford, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Cissna Park, Wellington and Claytonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cissna Park, or 10 miles west of Milford, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Iroquois County, including the following locations... Claytonville and Wellington.