Tornado Warning for southeastern Iroquois County until 9:15PM CDT…

Update
:

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY HAS
EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.  However
gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY...

At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Cissna Park, or 8 miles southwest of Milford, moving
southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Cissna Park, Wellington and Claytonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located over Cissna Park, or 10 miles west of Milford, moving
  southeast at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
  southeastern Iroquois County, including the following locations...
  Claytonville and Wellington.

