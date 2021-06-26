Tornado warning for portions of Livingston, Grundy and LaSalle counties…Flash Flood warning for portions of Will, Du Page, and Cook counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTH
CENTRAL LIVINGSTON...EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHERN GRUNDY
COUNTIES...

At 1201 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Dwight, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Dwight, Gardner, Mazon, Cornell, South Wilmington, Ransom, Verona and
Kinsman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Region highlighted in red represents tornado warning area. Dark red polygon represents flash flood warning.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 1218 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
  have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding.

  SOURCE...Doppler radar.

  IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams,
           urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as
           well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston,
  Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,
  Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare
  Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may
already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and
other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life
and property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News