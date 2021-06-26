Tornado warning for portions of Livingston, Grundy and LaSalle counties…Flash Flood warning for portions of Will, Du Page, and Cook counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIVINGSTON...EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES... At 1201 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dwight, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Dwight, Gardner, Mazon, Cornell, South Wilmington, Ransom, Verona and Kinsman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Region highlighted in red represents tornado warning area. Dark red polygon represents flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.