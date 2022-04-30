Update 4:59PM…

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ______________________________________________________________________

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 449 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 449 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located over Oak Brook, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near... Westchester, Northlake and Hillside around 500 PM CDT. Elmhurst, Maywood, Bellwood and Broadview around 505 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Melrose Park, Forest Park and River Forest. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 137 and 140. I-290 between mile markers 13 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area. &&