Tornado warning for parts of Will and Cook counties until 3:45 PM CDT.

Weather

Tornado forms near Eads, CO

Tornado warnings highlighted in red. 
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
302 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located near Shorewood, or near Channahon, moving east at 35
  mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
  Joliet around 305 PM CDT.
  Elwood and Rockdale around 310 PM CDT.
  Lockport, New Lenox and Ingalls Park around 320 PM CDT.
  Mokena and Goodings Grove around 325 PM CDT.
  Homer Glen around 330 PM CDT.
  Orland Park and Frankfort around 335 PM CDT.
  Tinley Park around 340 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Fairmont, Preston Heights, Crest Hill, Orland Hills, Crystal Lawns
and Frankfort Square.

Including the following interstates...
 I-55 between mile markers 245 and 255.
 I-80 between mile markers 123 and 147.
 I-355 between mile markers 1 and 5.

Intense cloud-to-ground lightning is also being observed with this storm.

