Tornado warning for part of Livingston county until 3:30 PM CDT.

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 237 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Eastern Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pontiac, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Cullom around 320 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Saunemin, Emington and Campus. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 203 and 207.