Tornado Warning for northwestern Kankakee County until 5:15PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 441 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Limestone, or near Herscher, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near... Limestone around 445 PM CDT. Kankakee around 455 PM CDT. Bourbonnais and Bradley around 500 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Manteno and Grant Park.