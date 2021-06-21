Tornado Warning for northeastern Porter County, Indiana until 12:45AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesterton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Porter County. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-90 between mile markers 27 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 26 and 30, and near mile marker 32.