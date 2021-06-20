Tornado Warning for northeastern DuPage and northeastern Cook counties until 10:30PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1046 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Itasca, or near Addison, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near... Elk Grove Village and Wood Dale around 1055 PM CDT. Arlington Heights, Ohare Airport, Franklin Park and Bensenville around 1100 PM CDT. Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Schiller Park and Rosemont around 1105 PM CDT.