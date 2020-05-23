BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 202 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 201 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located near El Paso, or 17 miles east of Eureka, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near... Gridley around 210 PM CDT. Flanagan around 215 PM CDT. Pontiac around 240 PM CDT. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 202.

