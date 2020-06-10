Tornado Warning for Kankakee County until 7:30PM CDT

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 653 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Kankakee, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Manteno around 705 PM CDT. Grant Park around 715 PM CDT. This includes... Olivet Nazarine University. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 311 and 316. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.