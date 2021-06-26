Tornado Warning for east-central Will, southeastern Cook and west-central Lake County, IN until 5PM CDT

HENRY, S.D. (KELO) – A woman has been taken into police custody following the theft of a tractor in South Dakota.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a reported gas drive-off in the town of Henry at about 10 a.m. on Friday. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the driver did not yield. Authorities say a collision occurred with another motorist forcing the vehicle into a ditch, after which the driver fled on foot.