Tornado Warning for east-central Will, southeastern Cook and west-central Lake County, IN until 5PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... West central Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beecher, or near Peotone, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Crete, University Park and Beecher around 435 PM CDT. Steger and St. John around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Sauk Village, Lynwood, Ford Heights, Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Merrillville, Highland, Munster and Griffith. This includes... Illiana Motor Speedway.