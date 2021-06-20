Tornado Warning for east-central DuPage and central Cook Counties until Midnight CDT

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Westmont, or over Downers Grove, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Westchester, La Grange Park, Western Springs and Hillside around 1120 PM CDT. Maywood, Brookfield, La Grange, Summit, Bellwood, Forest Park, River Forest, Lyons, Riverside and Broadview around 1125 PM CDT. Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Austin and Stickney around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include South Lawndale, West Town, Brighton Park, Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park and Near West Side.