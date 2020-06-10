Tornado warning for central Will County until 7:30PM CDT

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 656 PM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Manhattan, or 7 miles west of Peotone, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Mokena and Monee around 710 PM CDT. Frankfort and University Park around 715 PM CDT. Park Forest around 720 PM CDT. Tinley Park and Steger around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Frankfort Square. This includes... Governors State University. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 332 and 338. I-80 between mile markers 147 and 149. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.