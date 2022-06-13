Update 6:58PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Berwyn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Near West Side around 705 PM CDT. Midway Airport, South Lawndale, Northerly Island, Navy Pier and Brighton Park around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Bridgeport and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-90 between mile markers 81 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 42 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 14 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 42 and 54. OEMC zones...TORNADO WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. __________________________________________________________________________

Update 6:52PM CDT…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Forest Park, or over Maywood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, two inch hail, and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Berwyn, Austin, Brookfield, Humboldt Park and Riverside around 655 PM CDT. Cicero, Summit, East Garfield Park and Lyons around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include South Lawndale, Stickney, Midway Airport, Bridgeport, Brighton Park and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 between mile markers 139 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 73 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 40 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 4 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 40 and 54. I-355 between mile markers 28 and 30. _____________________________________________________________________________

Update 6:42PM CDT...

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Franklin Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Norridge, River Grove, Harwood Heights and Hillside around 645 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Austin, Melrose Park, Maywood, Westchester, Dunning, Portage Park, Elmwood Park, Bellwood, La Grange Park, River Forest, Berwyn, Oak Park, Irving Park, Brookfield, La Grange, Belmont Cragin, Albany Park, Forest Park, Riverside, North Riverside, Cicero, Summit, Humboldt Park, Logan Square, East Garfield Park, Lyons, Stickney, Chicago, South Lawndale, Midway Airport, West Town, Lincoln Park, Near West Side, Near North Side, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, Northerly Island, Navy Pier, Brighton Park and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 between mile markers 139 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 73 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 40 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 4 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 40 and 54. I-355 between mile markers 28 and 30. __________________________________________________________________________

Update 6:34…

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES... At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or over Elk Grove Village, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Addison and Wood Dale around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Des Plaines, Lombard, Villa Park, Elmhurst, Ohare Airport, Park Ridge, Franklin Park, Bensenville, Northlake, Schiller Park, Rosemont, Westchester, Norridge, Bellwood, River Grove, Harwood Heights, Hillside, Austin, Melrose Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Dunning, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, La Grange Park, River Forest, Broadview, Berwyn, Oak Park, Belmont Cragin, Portage Park, Albany Park, Lincolnwood, Lyons, Riverside, North Riverside, Cicero, Irving Park, Humboldt Park, Logan Square, Rogers Park, Edgewater, East Garfield Park, Stickney, Chicago, West Town, South Lawndale, Lincoln Park, Lake View, Near West Side, Near North Side, Brighton Park and Uptown. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 between mile markers 139 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 73 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 39 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 2 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 39 and 54. I-355 between mile markers 29 and 30. _____________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Roselle/ Glendale Heights, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Arlington Heights, Addison, Elk Grove Village, Wood Dale and Itasca around 630 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Des Plaines, Lombard, Villa Park, Elmhurst, Ohare Airport, Park Ridge, Niles, Franklin Park, Bensenville, Northlake, Rosemont, Westchester, Norridge, Bellwood, Schiller Park, Hillside, Austin, Melrose Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Elmwood Park, La Grange Park, River Forest, River Grove, Harwood Heights, Broadview, Berwyn, Oak Park, Belmont Cragin, Dunning, Portage Park, Albany Park, Forest Park, Lincolnwood, Lyons and Riverside. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Triton College, Harper College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 between mile markers 139 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 38 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 38 and 54. I-355 between mile markers 28 and 30.