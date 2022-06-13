Update 6:20 PM CDT…

A severe thunderstorm was over West Dundee or Carpentersville, capable of producing a tornado. Radar indicates rotation. The storm may impact Itasca, the Barrington area and East Dundee as well as Streamwood, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Hanover Park , Roselle and Palatine.

Update 6:13PM CDT…

A Severe T-storm with a possible Tornado was located over Streamwood moving east at 30 mph. Take cover immediately.

6:07PM CDT…

A Severe Thunderstorm over Hoffman Estates moving east at 15 mph may have an associated Tornado…take cover immediately…