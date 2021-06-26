Tornado Warning continues until 4:30PM CDT for northeastern Livingston, southeastern Grundy and southwestern Kankakee Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES... At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Cullom, or 9 miles west of Herscher, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Herscher, Essex, Buckingham, Cabery, Campus, Reddick, Emington and Union Hill.