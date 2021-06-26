Tornado Warning continues until 4:30PM CDT for northeastern Livingston, southeastern Grundy and southwestern Kankakee Counties

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN
KANKAKEE COUNTIES...

At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 8 miles north of Cullom, or 9 miles west of Herscher,
moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

Locations impacted include...
Herscher, Essex, Buckingham, Cabery, Campus, Reddick, Emington and
Union Hill.

