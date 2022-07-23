JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado touched down in Naperville and another was located over Joliet Saturday morning as severe storms moved throughout the Chicago area.

A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m.

Drenching rains have hit setions of the areas with the North Shore areas being hit especially hard with a reported 6.38 inches of rain fall in north suburban Lake Bluff.

Powerful thunderstorms erupted in the early morning (pre-dawn) hours of Saturday morning. The storms produced huge rainfall totals over a swath of the Chicago area. The vast majority of these rains fell in the predawn hours of Saturday morning. The lightning with the morning storms was dramatic — a common occurrence when the responsible storms are being fueled by an incoming supply of warm, humid air, as was the case overnight.

The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Severe winds (60+ mph) continue to move through parts of Illinois along/east of I-57 and into northwest Indiana. The message ahead of these storms remains largely similar — get inside, away from windows.

Initial National Weather Service storm survey and tornadic debris signature on radar confirm a tornado in south Naperville with an approximately starting point in a shopping plaza on the NE corner of Rt. 59 & 95th St around 6 a.m. Snapped trees and minor roof damage observed.

THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT RE-DEVELOPS SATURDAY NIGHT

While scattered showers may occur in isolated fashion Saturday, a pause in the heavy weather is anticipated and emerging sunshine and a SW wind flow should allow the atmosphere to re-heat and destabilize Saturday as temps head back into the 90s. This sets the stage for a potential new round of severe weather Saturday night — with the potential for isolated thunderstorms ahead of the Saturday night outbreak. Modeling puts the prospect for thunderstorms in the 24 hour period ending at 7 a.m. CDT Sunday morning in Chicago at greater than 80%.

