MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0452 NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD 700 PM EDT TUE JUL 05 2022 AREAS AFFECTED...SOUTHERN WI, NORTHERN IL, NORTHWEST IN, EXTREME SOUTHWEST MI CONCERNING...HEAVY RAINFALL...FLASH FLOODING LIKELY VALID 052300Z - 060500Z SUMMARY...THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING ALONG A STATIONARY FRONT WILL INTENSIFY THROUGH THIS EVENING AND TRAIN FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST. RAINFALL RATES WILL AT TIMES EXCEED 2"/HR PRODUCING 3-5" OF RAINFALL. FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY. DISCUSSION...THE GOES-E IR IMAGERY THIS AFTN INDICATES EXPLOSIVE GROWTH OF CONVECTION NOTED BY RAPIDLY COOLING CLOUD TOPS ALONG A LINE FROM FAR NORTHEAST IA TO NEAR CHICAGO, IL. THESE THUNDERSTORMS ARE BUILDING IN RESPONSE TO EXTREME INSTABILITY NOTED BY SPC RAP ANALYZED MLCAPE OF 5000 J/KG AND PWS MEASURED BY GPS OF MORE THAN 2 INCHES, WELL ABOVE THE 90TH PERCENTILE FOR THE DATE AND APPROACHING DAILY RECORDS. A STATIONARY FRONT WAS ANALYZED BY WPC LAYING WEST TO EAST NEAR THE IL/WI BORDER, INTO WHICH 850MB FLOW WAS CONVERGING TO DRIVE SOME ENHANCED ASCENT AND RAISE 850MB DEW POINT TEMPERATURES TO +18C, ALSO NEAR DAILY RECORDS FOR THE REGION. ADDITIONAL BROAD SYNOPTIC ASCENT WAS OCCURRING WITHIN THE TAIL OF AN UPPER LEVEL JET STREAK DISPLACED NORTH OF THE REGION. RAINFALL RATES WITHIN THIS BLOSSOMING CONVECTION WERE ALREADY BEING ESTIMATED AS HIGH AS 1.5"/HR VIA KARX WSR-88D, AND DESPITE NORMALIZED CAPE VALUES ABOVE 0.3, WARM CLOUD DEPTHS OF MORE THAN 13,000 FT INDICATE AT LEAST HYBRID WARM-CLOUD PROCESSES TO ALLOW THESE EFFICIENT RAINFALL RATES TO INCREASE WITH TIME. THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING ALONG THIS BOUNDARY ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE BOTH IN COVERAGE AND RAINFALL INTENSITY THROUGH THE EVENING WITHIN THIS FAVORABLE OVERLAP OF ASCENT AND THERMODYNAMICS. IT IS POSSIBLE THAT AS SOME OF THE INSTABILITY GETS EXHAUSTED, RAINFALL RATES COULD INTENSIFY TO EXCEED 2"/HR AS UPDRAFTS PERSIST LONGER IN THE EXTREMELY MOIST ENVIRONMENT. THIS IS SUPPORTED BY HREF HOURLY RAIN PROBABILITIES FOR 2"/HR PEAKING AFTER 00Z. ADDITIONALLY, A POTENT MCS/MCV MOVING ACROSS NORTHERN IOWA WILL RACE EASTWARD AND EVENTUALLY CLEAR THE INSTABILITY AND CONVECTION TO THE SOUTH, BUT A BRIEF UPTICK IN THE LLJ IN ADVANCE OF THIS FEATURE COULD HELP INTENSIFY MOIST ADVECTION AND THE SUBSEQUENT RAINFALL RATES. THESE RAIN RATES ARE LIKELY TO TRAIN FROM NW TO SE ALONG THE FRONT NOTED BY BOUNDARY PARALLEL 0-6KM MEAN WINDS AND CORFIDI VECTORS. DESPITE MODEST INFLOW OF JUST 15 KTS, THIS SHOULD BE JUST ENOUGH TO OFFSET SOME OF THE LOSS OF CAPE THROUGH THE EVENING TO PERSIST THIS HEAVY RAIN BEYOND NIGHTFALL. WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL OCCURS, RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD REACH 3-5" AS REFLECTED BY HIGH RES AND HREF PROBABILITIES. SOME OF THIS RAIN COULD FALL ATOP SOILS THAT ARE ALREADY PRIMED FROM 24-HR RAINFALL THAT HAS BEEN MEASURED BY MRMS TO BE 1-3" FROM SOUTHERN WI, THROUGH THE CHICAGO METRO AREA, AND INTO NW INDIANA. ALONG THIS STRIPE, BOTH 1-HR FFG AND 3-HR FFG ARE EXTREMELY COMPROMISED, WHICH IS REFLECTED BY HREF EXCEEDANCE PROBABILITIES REACHING ABOVE 40% TONIGHT. WHILE THERE EXISTS SOME UNCERTAINTY INTO THE EXACT EVOLUTION AND TIMING OF THIS EVENT, IT IS BECOMING MORE LIKELY THAT THE AXIS OF HEAVIEST RAINFALL WILL FEATURE LITTLE LATITUDINAL MOTION DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS UNTIL THE MCS SWEEPS THROUGH. THIS SUGGESTS AN ENHANCED FLASH FLOOD RISK, AND FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY WHERE THE MOST PRONOUNCED TRAINING OCCURS, ESPECIALLY IN ANY URBAN AREAS.

