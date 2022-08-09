Tom Skilling details the next seven days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a bit cool for the season. Winds diminish. Low 57 in the city–but low 50s coolest inland locations.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer inland–but with local easterly lake breezes in the afternoon limiting warming on area beaches a bit. High 83–but mid 70s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, more seasonable. Chance of an isolated shower or two toward morning–but impacting only a few spots. Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, turning breezy and cooler with lowering humidiites. High 73–but lowering to the 60s lakeside counties as northeast winds lock in, building waves and rip currents along area beaches.

FRIDAY: Generous sunshine, lighter winds–but still blowing from the northeast. High 76–but upper 60s to near 70 lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a little warmer. A modest afternoon humidity increase. High 80.

SUNDAY: More clouds but with sun mixed in, seasonably warm with moderate humidities (mid to upper 60-deg dew points). Chance of a few isolated t-storms. High 81.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix, warm, moderately elevated humidities (low and mid 60-deg dew points). A t-storm or two possible. High 81–lower lakeshore.

TUESDAY: More cloudy than not. Scattered showers and possible t-storms impacting up to 40% of the area. High 79–lower beaches.